PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.600-$2.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $46.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 561.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,579 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.