Polaris (NYSE:PII) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.100-$10.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.29 billion.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded up $3.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,010. Polaris has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

PII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.93.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,848,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polaris (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.