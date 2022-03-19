Polkalokr (LKR) Price Hits $0.0541

Polkalokr (LKR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. Polkalokr has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $326,492.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkalokr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0541 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Polkalokr has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polkalokr Coin Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Polkalokr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkalokr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkalokr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkalokr using one of the exchanges listed above.

