Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) COO Kerry D. Ingalls Buys 3,000 Shares

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) COO Kerry D. Ingalls acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $11,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $4.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.37. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after buying an additional 19,851 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 34,974.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 46,166 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 34,863 shares in the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

