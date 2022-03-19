Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives $162.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.86.

PRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of PRI stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,840. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.58 and a 200-day moving average of $151.44. Primerica has a 52 week low of $121.22 and a 52 week high of $179.51.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. Primerica had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 68.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 1,204.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

