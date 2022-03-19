Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Stock Holdings Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $7,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PFG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $70.03 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.47 and a 52-week high of $80.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average of $70.11.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

