PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Market Capitalization Reaches $3.51 Million (PVM)

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and $5,047.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00045757 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.79 or 0.07065289 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,807.46 or 1.00170567 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00033541 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

