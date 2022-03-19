Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PDEX opened at $15.74 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 11.70%.
About Pro-Dex (Get Rating)
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
