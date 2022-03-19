Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDEX opened at $15.74 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 11.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 1.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 149.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 15.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

