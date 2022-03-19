Project Inverse (XIV) Price Down 18.6% Over Last 7 Days

Project Inverse (XIV) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. Project Inverse has a market cap of $455,715.09 and $339,931.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00045757 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.79 or 0.07065289 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,807.46 or 1.00170567 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00033541 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 53,548,652 coins and its circulating supply is 35,983,848 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

