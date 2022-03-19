Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.69.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $160.16 on Wednesday. Prologis has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.61. The company has a market capitalization of $118.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in Prologis by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D raised its stake in Prologis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

