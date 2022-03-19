ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 970,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 28,424,340 shares.The stock last traded at $14.66 and had previously closed at $14.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 7.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,028,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,390,000 after purchasing an additional 397,716 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 413.1% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,501,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,901 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth approximately $3,094,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 131.6% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

