Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,590 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,590 ($20.68) price target on Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PRU. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($23.73) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,879 ($24.43) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,550 ($20.16) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,655 ($21.52) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,650 ($21.46) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,730.27 ($22.50).

Get Prudential alerts:

PRU stock opened at GBX 1,068.50 ($13.89) on Friday. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 976 ($12.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77. The company has a market cap of £29.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,193.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,334.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.27%.

In related news, insider Amy Yip purchased 7,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.85) per share, for a total transaction of £72,035.08 ($93,673.71).

About Prudential (Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.