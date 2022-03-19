Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of F45 Training in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F45 Training’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.85 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F45 Training has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.10.

Shares of FXLV opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01. F45 Training has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,164,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in F45 Training by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 6,441,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,152,000 after acquiring an additional 117,350 shares in the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth $48,851,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in F45 Training by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,136,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,152,000 after purchasing an additional 354,492 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $19,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

In other F45 Training news, CRO Luke Armstrong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chris Payne sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $26,241.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,917 shares of company stock worth $2,313,197 over the last three months.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

