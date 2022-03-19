Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Raised by Analyst

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Adicet Bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.49). Wedbush also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05).

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.

ACET stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $514.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at about $639,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after buying an additional 13,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 2,290.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 240,687 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 604.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 157,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 29,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $216,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $455,480 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

