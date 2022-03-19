Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of ($1.88) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.69). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $37.68 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 88.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

