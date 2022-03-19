Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Lifted by B. Riley

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.19). B. Riley also issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INSE. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.41. Inspired Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $15.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after acquiring an additional 309,201 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,495,000 after purchasing an additional 486,322 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,379,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,143,000 after purchasing an additional 634,921 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 45,725 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $7,304,000. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

About Inspired Entertainment (Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.