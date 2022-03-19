Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Philip Morris International Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Philip Morris International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.57.

PM stock opened at $93.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.97. The company has a market capitalization of $145.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after buying an additional 2,152,766 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,932,000 after buying an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 562.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,118,000 after buying an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

