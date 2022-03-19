Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Raised by Analyst

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ProPetro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 17th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $246.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. R. F. Lafferty lifted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

NYSE PUMP opened at $13.28 on Friday. ProPetro has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $16.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 2.71.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ProPetro by 129.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

