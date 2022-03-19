Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Voya Financial, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Voya Financial in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VOYA. Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.69.

VOYA stock opened at $66.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.38. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.41.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

In related news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $804,624,000 after buying an additional 505,986 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Voya Financial by 63.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,604 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,851,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,730,000 after purchasing an additional 41,814 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,571,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,119,000 after purchasing an additional 435,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Voya Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $233,948,000 after purchasing an additional 43,938 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

