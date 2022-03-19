Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Southwest Airlines Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the airline will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.41.

LUV stock opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

