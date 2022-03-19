Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Boosted by KeyCorp

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.53. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s FY2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

MT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($51.65) to €45.00 ($49.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.98.

MT opened at $31.85 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.50.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 1.8%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is 1.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 52.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 641,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 219,450 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 9,294.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 30,392 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,861,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3,968.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 48,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 25,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

