Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Boosted by Analyst

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the industrial products company will earn $7.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s FY2022 earnings at $21.85 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.78.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $191.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $194.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.06 and a 200-day moving average of $159.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RS. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $170,899,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $101,834,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,330,000 after buying an additional 364,582 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $41,397,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after buying an additional 245,179 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total value of $3,089,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $797,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,634 shares of company stock valued at $20,534,057 over the last 90 days. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

