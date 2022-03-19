Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Worthington Industries, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Worthington Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $60.69 on Friday. Worthington Industries has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average is $54.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $251,400.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $298,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 441.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 84,300 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 68,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 42,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

