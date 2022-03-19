Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Members Capital Advisors Inc.

Members Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics comprises approximately 1.2% of Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

NYSE DGX opened at $145.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.41. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $123.81 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

