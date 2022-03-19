Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Issues Earnings Results

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 101.40% and a negative net margin of 65.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ QUMU opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Qumu has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13.

Get Qumu alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qumu in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qumu by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Qumu by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 33,722 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Qumu in the third quarter valued at $322,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qumu in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qumu in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.