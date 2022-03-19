Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Issues Earnings Results

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 101.40% and a negative net margin of 65.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ QUMU opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Qumu has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qumu in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Qumu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.
