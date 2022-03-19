Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 101.40% and a negative net margin of 65.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ QUMU traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 37,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,669. The company has a market cap of $29.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.55. Qumu has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUMU. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Qumu by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 33,722 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Qumu during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Qumu by 815,600.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qumu in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

