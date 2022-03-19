Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on QRTEA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Shares of QRTEA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,431,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,666. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.24). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 155.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 963,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 585,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 17.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 56,635 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 37.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 846,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 229,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail (Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.