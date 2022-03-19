Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

RDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $25.31.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $338.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.27 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDN. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter valued at about $732,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,046,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 332,203 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,729,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,972,000 after purchasing an additional 138,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.