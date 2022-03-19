Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,503 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,953,989. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $94.07 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $98.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

