Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,875 Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FELE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 44.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,977,000 after buying an additional 213,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,920,000 after acquiring an additional 179,681 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 919,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after acquiring an additional 141,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 41.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 101,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 62.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 230,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after acquiring an additional 88,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FELE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $85.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.16 and a 52 week high of $96.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.23 and a 200 day moving average of $87.20.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

