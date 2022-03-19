Radnor Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 53.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 24,778 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $2,514,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $1,414,565.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTH. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $96.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.75. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $84.05 and a one year high of $125.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.