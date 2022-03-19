Radnor Capital Management LLC Takes $757,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Corning by 1,397.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Corning by 755.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,584 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Corning by 27.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,478,000 after acquiring an additional 757,638 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Corning by 39.1% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,294,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,725,000 after acquiring an additional 645,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Corning by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,901,000 after acquiring an additional 622,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average of $38.28.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Corning’s payout ratio is 87.10%.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

