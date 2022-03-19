Rage Fan Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last Week (RAGE)

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $339,968.37 and approximately $13,984.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

