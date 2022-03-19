RAI Finance (SOFI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $501,320.00

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last week, RAI Finance has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. RAI Finance has a market cap of $33.59 million and approximately $501,320.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00046144 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.30 or 0.06939646 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,794.07 or 0.99692769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00041212 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

