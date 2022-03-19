Rajiv Ramaswami Sells 46,233 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 46,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $1,099,420.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rajiv Ramaswami also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $153,200.00.

Shares of NTNX opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.60. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.57.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $68,740,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Nutanix by 1,643.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,478,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,239 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Nutanix by 198.9% during the third quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,465,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,236,000 after purchasing an additional 974,948 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Nutanix by 81.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,141,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,751,000 after purchasing an additional 960,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,392,000 after purchasing an additional 920,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

