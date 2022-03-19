Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $142.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.79.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $121.40 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $100.44 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,688,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $557,228,000 after buying an additional 216,590 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth $642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

