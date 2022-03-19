Raymond James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Magna International in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. Raymond James has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s FY2022 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

Get Magna International alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on MG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a C$106.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$92.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$98.25.

Shares of TSE:MG opened at C$79.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$95.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$99.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of C$70.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$126.00.

In other news, Director Mary Lou Maher acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$97.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$189,930.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 27.01%.

Magna International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.