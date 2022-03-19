Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives $117.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE:RJF traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.78. 1,591,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $117.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.91.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 42.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Raymond James by 49.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 27,344 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 56.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 45.9% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 50.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

