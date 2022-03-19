Raymond James Trims ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Target Price to $47.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeanne Thoma bought 1,072 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Diker Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

