RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.77

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.77 and traded as high as $7.75. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 36,718 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCMT shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $80.94 million, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCMT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

