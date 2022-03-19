Realio Network 24-Hour Volume Hits $118,345.00 (RIO)

Realio Network (RIO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. Realio Network has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $118,345.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Realio Network has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000432 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00046980 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.35 or 0.07071472 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,957.03 or 1.00054887 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00033626 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

