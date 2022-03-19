Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,570,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 9,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on O. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of O. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management raised its stake in Realty Income by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:O opened at $66.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day moving average of $68.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $61.43 and a twelve month high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 314.90%.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.