RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.75% and a negative return on equity of 361.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. 1,128,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,222. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDHL. BTIG Research decreased their price target on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 956,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 76,492 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 492.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 65,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $92,000. 10.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.