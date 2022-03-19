Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases New Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,084,000 after acquiring an additional 97,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sealed Air by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after acquiring an additional 849,709 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Sealed Air by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,770,000 after acquiring an additional 822,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,582,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,719,000 after acquiring an additional 69,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

SEE stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.02%.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

