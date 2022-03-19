Reid Drury Sells 20,000 Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Stock

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) Director Reid Drury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.68, for a total transaction of C$813,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,900 shares in the company, valued at C$5,935,212.

ENGH stock opened at C$40.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.09. Enghouse Systems Limited has a one year low of C$34.21 and a one year high of C$64.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENGH. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

About Enghouse Systems (Get Rating)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

