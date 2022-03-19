ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 107,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,007,471 shares.The stock last traded at $8.59 and had previously closed at $8.52.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RNW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global plc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNW. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth $8,329,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth $2,418,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth $826,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

