Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. lowered its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.94.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RCII shares. Raymond James cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

