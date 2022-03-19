Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wells now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rentokil Initial’s FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RTOKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 630 ($8.19) to GBX 550 ($7.15) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.00.
Rentokil Initial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.
