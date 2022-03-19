Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wells now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rentokil Initial’s FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RTOKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 630 ($8.19) to GBX 550 ($7.15) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Shares of RTOKY stock opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.53. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

