Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial analyst T. Richardson now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLDP. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 14.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 1.55. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $25.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10,023.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 34.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

