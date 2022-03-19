Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bridgestone Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BRDCY)

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bridgestone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bridgestone’s FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of Bridgestone stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00. Bridgestone has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.34.

About Bridgestone (Get Rating)

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.